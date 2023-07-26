First wildfire of the season burns 1,300 acres

Tooele County had its first large wildfire of the 2023 fire season this weekend.

The Rocky fire was first discovered on Friday, July 21, south of Ibapah. By the next day, July 22, it was reported as contained After it consumed 1,300 acres.

Fire crews stayed on the scene strengthening the containment line and mopping up hot spots. Wildfire fighters reported the Rocky fire to be completely controlled on Monday, July 24.

No evacuations or damage to homes were reported. The cause of the fire is listed as natural.

Utahfireinfo.com reports that there have been 19 wildfires in Tooele County as of July 26.

Along with the Rocky fire, the human caused Tabby Canyon fire on Stansbury Island burned 20 acres on June 21, the Big Creek fire in Skull Valley burned 12 acres, and there was a brush fire in Stansbury that burned 2 acres on July 17. The cause of the Big Creek and Stansbury fires are listed as undetermined.

The other 16 fires in Tooele County burned less than a third of an acre each. Three of those fires were listed as human caused. Three were listed as natural causes. Ten were listed with an undetermined cause.