Fisher family presented with Benefit Fund donations

Tooele Transcript Bulletin associate publisher Clayton Dunn visited the Fisher family on Thursday to deliver the news.

Dunn told the family that Transcript Bulletin readers and other county residents had donated over $12,000 to the Fisher family through the 2021 Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund.

Michelle Sparrow Fisher, 39, Tooele resident, mother, wife, daughter, friend, neighbor, tireless paraeducator, passed away four days before Christmas from complications related to systemic scleroderma.

Michelle was diagnosed with scleroderma while the family was living in Seattle. Most often slow moving progressive disease, Michelle’s scleroderma turned systemic this summer and started progressing rapidly as she returned to work as a paraeducator at Sterling Elementary School.

MIchelle grew up in Smithfield and attended cosmetology school in Cedar City. She met her husband, Tyson, in Cedar City. The couple made their first home in Cedar City and started their family with Wyatt, now 14 and Winston, now 10.

Tyson, who worked as a police officer in Cedar City for 10 years, accepted a job with Union Pacific Railroad as a special agent in 2014 and the family moved to Tooele City. A workforce reduction at Union Pacific sent Tyson and the family to Seattle in 2019, but not for long.

When Tyson found a law enforcement job with Utah Transit Authority in 2020, the family came home to Tooele.

Michelle was readily accepted back to work at Sterling Elementary as a paraeducator.

“You see, she (Michelle) is one of our many superheroes here at Sterling Elementary,” wrote Laurie Paige, first grade teacher at Sterling Elementary and Lisa Erickson, instructional coach at Sterling, in their letter nominating the Fisher family for the 2021 Tooele Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund recipients. “Michelle is irreplaceable. So much so that when she and her family moved away a few years ago because her husband’s job had relocated them to Washington state, we knew that if they ever came back to Tooele, we would hire her back without any hesitation. And that is exactly what happened. Her husband’s job with Union Pacific faded out and they moved back to Utah. The minute we knew, we made sure she had a spot at Sterling.”

The two educators and friends went on to describe the Fisher family; ”They are not the type of family to ask for help, but rather they are the first to give the shirts off their own backs when they see someone who has a need. However, the tables have turned and unfortunately, they are the ones that need our help this time.”

Paige and Erickson wrote:

“They (the Fishers) are down to one income right now and because Michelle is a para educator, she doesn’t have medical benefits, nor any leave from her job here at the school. The weight of the world is heavy on Tyson’s shoulders and if providing some help during the holidays can alleviate any continued stress, it would mean so much to Tyson and Michelle. We hope to make it just that much easier on all of them through this holiday season so that they don’t have to worry about how to provide Christmas for their two boys, pay their day to day bills, or put food on their table.”

Tooele Transcript Bulletin readers and other county residents responded. By Thursday, $12,459 had been collected by the Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund for the Fisher family.

Transcript Bulletin associate publisher Clayton Dunn delivered a giant check to the Fisher family at their home in Tooele City on Thursday afternoon.

The Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund is still accepting donations for the Fisher Family.

Donations for the benefit fund can be mailed to: Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah 84074. They can also be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s office at 58 N. Main Street, south of Tooele City Hall.

The Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund is a non-profit organization recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) charity. All proceeds will be presented to the Fisher family.