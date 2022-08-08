Five players to watch for on 2022 Cowboys football team

After winning the 3A state championship last season, Grantsville’s football team will look to defend its title by acting as if it never happened.
Coach Kody Byrd considers this season a new start, with a new team and new situation. And while his team preaches a team mentality void of crediting any single player for success, he did offer up five players he thinks will contribute to the team and help it play as a singular unit.
Senior Gabe Mouritsen- Linebacker/Running Back
A 6-foot senior, Mouritsen is the reigning 3A player of the year and looks to continue his leadership over the defense during the upcoming season. Byrd considers Mouritsen to be an important piece of the team’s running back core, possessing a great nose for the ball with the desire to get in the right position to retrieve it.
“You will never find him loafing on the field,” Byrd said. “If you love old-school football players, you will want to watch Gabe.”
Senior Ethan Rainer- Defensive Back/Wide Receiver/Kick Returner
Described by his coach as a “touchdown waiting to happen,” Rainer is expected to carry the ball frequently and get plenty of opportunities to contribute as returner, receiver and cornerback. Byrd also anticipates giving Rainer playing time as a running back, giving him every chance to get him the ball.
Senior Hunter Bell- QB
Although senior Hunter Bell is faced with the daunting task of filling the vacant spot left by last year’s championship-winning quarterback, Byrd says he is more than up to the task. With the ability to handle high-pressure situations and meet or exceed expectations, the coach says he has been a great leader who has made the offense his own.
“This offense will be as good as Hunter makes it and we are excited to see where he can take us,” Byrd said.
Senior Eli Mondragon- Defensive Back/ Wide Receiver
Returning to the roster as the leader of the defensive backfield, Mondragon will fill the role as starting free safety. Byrd says the senior helps dictate coverage and keeps his fellow teammates in their positions. A 6-foot defender, Mondragon is known for laying hits and is strong in pass coverage as well.
Senior Dillen Richardson- Linebacker/ Wide Receiver
Byrd says the 6-foot-1 senior is likely to be one of the top targets as a wide receiver on the Cowboys offense. A great route runner on offense, Richardson also possesses skills as a linebacker whose size enables him to fight for contested balls and can take a hit.
“He is a very strong blocker at the point of attack and should end up being one of the top receivers this year,” Byrd said.
The Cowboys will face off against Provo High School, at home, on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.