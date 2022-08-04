Five players to watch for on 2022 Stallions football team

Ahead of his first football game of the season, Stansbury High School coach Eric Alder spoke with the Tooele Transcript Bulletin about five players he expects to stand out during the 2022 campaign.
Senior Ezra Harris No. 16- Quarterback
Returning for his senior, the 6-foot, 175 lbs. quarterback Harris posted a quality performance as a Junior last year. Alder said he is a “year smarter and a year stronger” and says he will be asked to take on a larger role. As a dual threat quarterback, equipped with the ability to both run and pass, Alder believes Harris will continue to make it difficult for defenses to keep up.
Senior Dylan Hamilton No. 20- Receiver/ Defensive Back
Described by his coach as a “true football player,” with great play-making skills on both sides of the ball, the 6-foot, 157 lbs. Hamilton has a knack for getting open as a receiver and is great with the ball in his hands. On the defensive end, he is a smart player that can break on the ball quickly and has the ability to rack up yards as a kick returner.
Senior Mateaki Helu No. 10- Running Back and Outside Linebacker
Alder said Helo, who stands at 6-foot, 200 lbs., possesses a tremendous skill set, is very dangerous with the ball in his hands and has great ball skills, which will benefit him as a receiver. Defensively, he is very difficult to block and has excellent pursuit to the ball.
Senior Michael Geovijan No. 54- Offensive Lineman and Inside Linebacker
As another “true football player” on the Stallions, Alder says Geoviijan has shown great leadership over the years. He can play either linebacker or defensive linebacker on defense and will help anchor the offensive live. Really strong and moves well, with a great knowledge of the game.
Senior Dylan Chapman No. 50- Outside Linebacker and Defensive Lineman
At 6-foot-1, 280 lbs., Dylan has great size and moves well for his size. Has worked really hard at improving his athletic ability and football fundamentals. Will be great at both offensive and defensive line this year. Will anchor the line at the right tackle position.
Kicking off a season during which Alder expects the team to strive for a “relentless pursuit of excellence,” he believes the future looks promising for the Stallions.
Stansbury hosts Pine View High School on Aug. 12, with kickoff at 7 p.m.