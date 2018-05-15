Five vehicles involved in SR-36 crash on Sunday

Multiple vehicles were involved in a wrong-way accident on state Route 36 Sunday evening near the intersection with Canyon Road in Lake Point, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

A passenger car traveling southbound on SR-36 near milepost 64 crossed across the middle multipurpose lane and into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason around 7 p.m., according to UHP. After entering the northbound lanes, the southbound passenger car struck another car head-on.

The northbound vehicle collided with a third car, which caused a fourth and fifth vehicle to be involved in the accident, UHP said. All of the additional vehicles involved in the accident were in the northbound lanes.

The driver in the southbound vehicle was transported by medical helicopter in critical condition, according to UHP. The drivers in the second and third vehicles involved in the crash were transported by ambulance in poor condition. There were no other reported injuries.

Troopers are still determining if fatigue or another factor contributed to the crash, according to UHP.

As a result of the accident, all northbound lanes of SR-36 were closed and traffic was diverted through Lake Point for about two hours while investigators reviewed the crash, the roadway was cleared and the medical helicopter landed.