Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image The lighted tree atop Little Mountain has been a Tooele holiday tradition for many years. A group of citizens and businesses have worked together to place a flag where the Christmas tree usually stands on Saturday to remember 9/11.

September 9, 2021
Flag to rise on Little Mountain for 9/11

A 10-foot by 15-foot U.S. flag will rise on top of Little Mountain on Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

A group of county residents and businesses have worked together to put a 65-foot flag pole with a large U.S. flag on top of Little Mountain where Tooele County Search and Rescue lights their traditional Christmas tree during the holiday season.

The flag will rise between 9 and 10 .a.m., according to Colleen Johnson. 

The exact time will be posted on the Tooele 411 Facebook page, Johnson said.

“We don’t have enough room on top of Little Mountain to invite the public to come up and watch,” said Johnson. “But it’s big enough that most people will be able to see it go up from their home.”

The flag will be lit so it can be left up at night, she said.

There are many memorial events planned for 9/11.

At 6:46 a.m. the Tooele County alarm system will sound. At that time many cities, towns, and communities throughout the County will hold their own flag raising ceremonies and a moment of silence.

A countywide memorial event will be held at the Utah Motorsports Park on Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. with a First Responder Safety Fair, a program at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m.

Individuals can find service opportunities at TooeleServes.org.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top