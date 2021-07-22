Flaming accident on state-Route 36

Motorcycle strikes VW bug ♦

A collision at the intersection of state Route 36 and Erda Way on Tuesday afternoon left a vehicle in flames.

A motorcyclist was traveling southbound on SR-36 and ran the red light at Erda Way at 3:01 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol public information officer.

The motorcyclist T-boned a Volkswagen car that was traveling westbound on Erda Way, according to Roden.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and suffered serious injuries, Roden said.

The Volkswagen car caught on fire, but the occupants of the vehicle were able to get out with the assistance of bystanders.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a Salt Lake City area hospital. No injuries were reported from anyone in the Volkswagen.

SR-36 was temporarily closed.