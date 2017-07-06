Flashback to take stage for this week’s Friday’s on Vine

The classic rock band Flashback will entertain this week at Fridays on Vine. The group features musicians from Stockton, Tooele and Stansbury Park.

“We’ve performed at special events all over the state,” said drummer Ed Barnett from Stansbury Park. “We’ve played at the Tooele County Fair, Utah State Fair, Fridays on Vine, East Canyon Resort and some private parties.”

Later this year, the group will appear at the Utah State Fair for the second straight year.

The band plays songs from the 1950s. ‘60s and 70s. Rhythm guitar player and vocalist Keith Averett highlights the show with an impression of Elvis Presley, Barnett said.

Flashback’s music includes vocal, guitar and saxophone solos.

“Our saxophonist (Brendon Thorpe) is really good,” Barnett said. “He recently won a national saxophone competition.”

Flashback loves audience participation and encourages dancing and clapping to the music, Barnett added.

“Overall, the band’s main goal is to make people happy” said vocalist Barry Thomas in a Transcript Bulletin story about the group last year.

“That’s the thing we like, to make people happy,” Thomas said. “It just gets me excited when I’m singing a song and somebody starts singing with me. It’s just a fun group that way. It’s one reason we really, really like it.”

Thomas and his wife, Judy, and Barbara Memmott are vocalists. Kyle Memmott plays keyboard. Mark Durfee is lead guitarist and also plays drums and sings.

Thomas said his wife, their daughter and friends from church formed the original group 26 years ago.

“It was a quartet of women — that’s how it got started,” he said. “They were just doing some doo-dah stuff just for church. It just started evolving from there. … We’ve seen a lot and done a lot of fun things. We just keep going; you’d think we’d quit after 26 years, but it’s been a lot of fun.”

Fridays on Vine begins every Friday at 7 p.m. in the Aquatic Center Park on 200 W. Vine Street. The concerts are free to the public, but seating is limited. Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.