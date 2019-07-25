Flat-track racing joins high-flying action at UMC

Nitro World Games to return Aug. 17 with Best Trick, Quarterpipe and Rallycross on tap ♦

The Nitro World Games’ second visit to Utah Motorsports Campus is less than a month away, and more details are coming out about what Travis Pastrana and friends have in store.

In addition to the popular Nitro Rallycross, FMX Best Trick and Moto Quarterpipe events that thrilled fans with high-flying action in 2018, flat-track motorcycle racing will be a part of the festivities when the Nitro World Games take place Aug. 17. The Super Hooligan National Championship features bikes 750cc and above with twin multi-cylinder motors, 19-inch wheels and tires and stock frames. The bikes reach speeds approaching 100 mph as they slide around the track and bounce off each other.

The Nitro World Games also announced the roster for the FMX Best Trick competition. Defending champion Pat Bowden returns, along with 2017 champion Harry Bink and 2016 champion Gregg Duffy. Josh Sheehan, Adam Jones, William Van den Putte, Christian Meyer, Beau Bamburg and Blake “Bilko” Williams round out the field.

Williams, who was in Salt Lake City on Tuesday to help promote the upcoming event, said the Best Trick competition promises to be better than ever as the riders attack a 16-foot-tall ramp — roughly double the size of a standard Best Trick ramp.

“It’s just who can tame the beast and get stuff dialed in practice,” said Williams, from Baxter, Australia. “That’s the best thing about Best Trick — nobody knows what people are going to do, so the element of surprise is one of the best things. People get blown away, and I love watching it too.”

Williams, 33, said he doesn’t plan on competing for the win, but he is looking forward to seeing what some of the younger riders are able to do.

“I kind of retired from competing a few years ago after having so many injuries, just trying to push it so hard and so far, he said. “I’m definitely not going out there to win because I know I’ll end up probably hurting myself trying that.

“They’ve been saying it for years — ‘oh, no one’s going to top that.’ I’ve been saying it since 2006. Someone will always come up with something bigger, better, gnarlier.”

Moto Quarterpipe and its imposing 32-foot-tall ramp will also be a featured event this year. Defending champion Colby Raha won the inaugural event with a mark of 45 feet, 2 inches — that’s more than 77 feet off the ground — last year, and he will be joined by competitors such as Corey Creed and Tyler Bergman who hope to take home the prize in 2019.

“The first time you drive up and you see that quarterpipe, you’re just looking up and you think, ‘what is this monstrosity of a structure,’” Williams said. “And then, sure enough, when you see someone hit it and they might get 30 feet in warmup or practice, you’re like, ‘whoa!’ It’s really, ‘wow,’ when they hit 50 feet — just the sheer feet and airtime.”

The Nitro Rallycross track has been improved since its 2018 debut, and the cars have been strengthened to handle the rigors of the Pastrana-designed layout. A stacked field of drivers from all over the globe will battle for the win on a track that includes the largest jump of any Rallycross track in the world.

“I’ve known Travis for 13 years now and toured with him a lot, and nothing surprises me — but it does blow me away sometimes, like, ‘that’s a really, really stupid idea and it’s probably not going to work,’ and he pulls it off,” Williams said of Pastrana. “Now, he said, ‘I want to build this Rallycross race track and I want a 150-foot-plus jump in it,’ and everyone said, ‘you’re an idiot.’ Next thing you know, you’ve got two, three cars flying through the air at the same time.”

With everything that will be going on during the Nitro World Games, including autograph sessions, Williams said it is an ideal family event. Tickets start at $39 for adults and $25 for children age 3-12, with those under age 3 getting in free of charge. Tickets are available online at www.nitroworldgames.com.

“You’ve got the action sports fanatics that have watched it (online) and they came last year, and they come back because they want to see it again, but if you’ve never watched and you want to bring the kids along for some entertainment, they’re going to be blown away when they see it too,” Williams said. “Nitro World Games has been huge every time they’ve done it. Now it’s out at (UMC) again and it’s an awesome facility for everything there. It’s just an awesome spot and everything’s close. It’s just a really well put-together event with so much for everyone to do all day.”