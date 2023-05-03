Flood Watch

This graph shows the percent of capacity of the Settlement Canyon and Grantsville reservoirs as of May 1, 2023 compared to the median capacity for the 30 year period from 1991 to 2020 and the capacity of May 1, 2022. The capacity of Settlement Canyon Reservoir is 1.0 KAF (1,000-acre feet). The capacity of Grantsville Reservoir is 3.3 KAF. An acre-foot of water is enough water to cover one acre at a depth of one foot. A KAF is 1,000 acre-feet or 325,851,429 gallons. Using the Olympic sized swimming pool unit of volume, a KAF is 493.7 OSSP when one Olympic size swimming pool equals 660.,000 gallons.

Snow water equivalent is a measure of the water content of the snowpack. If all the snow melted at once, this is the amount of water that would be left by the melted snow. Snow water equivalent, or SWE, is one of the bits of data recorded by sensors onsite and transmitted to government offices. The data comes from snow telemetry, or SNOTEL, sites which are remote battery powered sites across western mountains. They measure and transmit information about snow depth, water content, rainfall, and air temperature. They are managed by the USDA’s National Resources and Conservation Service. SNOTEL reports for Tooele Valley include data from four sites: the Mining Fork site in South Willow Fork, the Rocky Basin - Settlement Canyon site, the Vernon Creek site and the Dry Fork site on top of the Oquirrh Mountains near the Tooele-Salt Lake County line. This graph shows the current SWE for each site as of May 1, 2023, compared to peak SWE for this year (2023), the highest SWE for the 30 year period from 1991-2020 and the highest SWE for May 1 for the 30 year period from 1991-2020 by site.