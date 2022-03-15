Flora Nix Gilmer

Aug. 30, 1951 – March 1, 2022

“I have been alone so much in my life; always longing for a loving and caring family, and someone to love and trust me enough to share everything he loves with me.” …Well, she found that man to love and she also loved his four daughters and grandchildren as her own.

Flora was born to Lee and Delores Nix on Aug. 30, 1951. She worked hard for what she had. She enjoyed her job with Battelle for many years and also loved doing hair. She had many talents but she especially loved painting Native American Indians, baskets, flowers and pots. She had a sense of humor, hilarious wit, and beautiful blue eyes that twinkled as she told her stories. She was an amazing sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be missed by everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her husband Steve Gilmer; her step-daughters Kimmy (Evan) Wootton, Kendra Farmer, and Brittnee Gilmer; her six grandchildren Baylee, Emmy, Ryleigh, Zachary, Cali, and Maisie. She is also survived by two brothers Harold (Pat) Nix, David (Suzanne) Nix; and a sister Lola (Tom) Melde; and special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and step-daughter Ashleigh.

A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Stansbury Park Clubhouse, 1 Country Club, Stansbury Park, Utah.