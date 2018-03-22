Florence Louise Bryson Stapley, 73, passed away Monday, March 19, 2018.

Louise was born on Oct. 22, 1943, in Monterey Park, California, to Otis David and Florence Emma Daley Bryson. She married Richard Pierre Stapley on July 30, 1966 and their marriage was later solemnized in the Provo Temple in Provo, Utah.

She is survived by her husband Richard and two daughters, Brenda and Heather.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Dorthella Benson, and brother David Bryson.

A viewing will be held on Friday, March 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Bayshore Chapel, 5899 Bayshore Dr., in Stansbury Park, Utah, with a graveside service held immediately after at the Stansbury Park Cemetery, 132 E. Brigham Road, Stansbury Park.

We are grateful for the love and support we received from Mountain West Medical Center, Canyon Home Care and Hospice, and all of our family and friends.