Flu activity in Tooele County rated ‘minimal’

Influenza activity is currently minimal in Tooele County, but residents should remain vigilant about prevention, a health official says.

Each week the Utah Department of Health publishes a weekly report on line during the flu season. According to its website, flu activity was high in the state Jan. 19-25.

Influenza B is currently more common than Influenza A, according to UDOH.

There have been 535 hospitalizations statewide this season from the flu and 100 of those occurred during Jan. 19-25.

UDOH’s Influenza Report also shows that there has been less than five influenza-associated hospitalizations in Tooele County this season. The report indicates that the current influenza-like illness activity in the county is minimal.

UDOH says although the number of hospitalizations are considered average for this time of year, two influenza related pediatric deaths have occurred.

According to Louise Ekenstam, community health coordinator for the Tooele County Health Department, there’s still time to get the flu vaccine to prevent from getting sick.

“One of the best things to prevent the flu is the flu vaccine,” she said. “It takes time for the body to respond to the vaccine, so the best time to get it is now.”

Ekenstam said there are steps one can take to prevent spreading the flu.

“Practice cough and cold etiquette,” she said. “Always cover your cough and stay home if you are sick so you don’t spread it, and practice good handwashing.”

Flu vaccinations are still available at the Tooele County Health Department Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Most insurance plans are accepted. It is recommended that everyone 6 months of age and older be immunized yearly.

Call 435-277-2311 for more information. Also, flu vaccinations are still available at local health clinics and pharmacies.