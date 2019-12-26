Flu activity on the rise but ‘normal’ for this time of year

Influenza activity is increasing in Utah, but the rate of hospitalizations is normal for this time of year and the overall severity of flu is still considered low, according to the Utah Department of Health.

As of Dec. 21, there have been 110 seasonal-influenza associated hospitalizations statewide, with 31 of those 110 influenza-related hospitalizations being made in the week immediately prior to Dec. 21. None of the 110 hospitalizations were in Tooele County, according to UDOH.

It’s not too late to get a flu vaccine.Vaccine providers can be found at https://vaccinefinder.org, according to UDOH.

Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by a virus that infects the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death.

UDOH offers several steps to fight influenza that include preventive actions to stop the spread of germs such as washing hands, covering coughs, and staying home from work or school when sick. UDOH also advises the use of influenza antiviral drugs, if your doctor prescribes them.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that so far this season there have been at least 3.7 million flu illnesses, 32,000 hospitalizations and 1,800 deaths from flu.

The CDC reports that most influenza activity has been caused by influenza B/Victoria viruses, which is unusual for this time of year. A(H1N1) viruses are the next most common and are increasing in proportion relative to other influenza viruses in some regions, according to the CDC.