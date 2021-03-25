Flu decline credited to COVID-19 prevention

Health experts suspect that preventative measures related to COVID-19 significantly lowered the number of flu cases this year.

Flu season occurs each year in the fall and winter, mainly between December and February, but flu can circulate year-round.

This flu season has been the lowest in 25 years, according to Louise Ekenstam, community health nurse at the Tooele County Health Department.

“Tooele County has not had any hospitalizations or deaths related to influenza this season,” she stated. “There have only been 11 hospitalized influenza cases in the state and none have been from Tooele.”

Ekenstam believes, along with other health professionals, that steps taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19 are responsible for the near disappearance of flu this year.

“Experts theorize that measures to prevent COVID-19, like mask wearing and social distancing, virtual schooling, working from home and increase in influenza vaccinations have prevented flu transmission,” Ekenstam said.

“While it is true there is very little reported flu in the state and nationwide, there is some flu,” Ekenstam continued. “Because low levels of influenza are largely a result of COVID restrictions, as those lift, we may see a spike in flu cases and activity later in the year.”

Because of fear of mixing illness symptoms between COVID-19 and the flu, many more individuals received their flu vaccines than in years past.

“For the 2020 to 2021 influenza season, concerns about concurrent circulation of influenza and coronavirus disease led to increased emphasis on maximizing influenza vaccination coverage in order to reduce the burden on influenza related respiratory illness on the public’s health and the health care system,” said Ekenstam.

20 million more doses of the flu vaccine were given in the United States.

Because of a potential flu spike later in the year when COVID-19 restrictions become more laxed, community members should remember to follow a few rules to keep the illness away.

“The best way to prevent influenza is by getting a flu vaccine each year, even now” said Ekenstam. “Take measures to prevent the spread of germs. Avoid close contact, practice hand washing and not touching your face, cover your cough, and stay home when you are sick.”