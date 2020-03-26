Food Bank remains full, open for those in need

The Valley Tooele Food Bank is prepared to serve those in need through the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining its regular hours and a full supply of dry and canned goods.

“We’re continuing to serve,” said Rebecca Brown, chief operating officer of Valley Behavioral Health, which runs the food bank at 38 S. Main Street in downtown Tooele. “We believe this is an essential service, and it is identified in our portfolio as essential for Tooele County, so it will remain open.”

Despite the pandemic, as well as last week’s earthquake, Brown said the food bank still maintains a three-to-four-week supply of food. The food bank takes in approximately 100 pounds of donations each day from the community, as well as 180 pounds of bread from Maceys and 200 pounds of goods from Walmart, in addition to twice-weekly deliveries from the Utah Food Bank. There has been a shortage of baked goods, and the need for dairy, meat and fresh fruit and vegetables remains.

The food bank is taking precautions in how it interacts with members of the public as they come to pick up their weekly food distribution, while remaining prepared for an ever-changing situation.

“We are working to limit our interactions through a teller-like process for food orders with the community,” Brown said. “I checked in with the team (Wednesday) to see if they’d noticed a big uptick, but we’ve continued at the regular pace. We haven’t seen too big an uptick yet, but we anticipate with people’s loss of jobs and things like that in the community, we would need to be available.”

The food bank is open from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. each day. Those in need of the food bank’s services must have proof of income, proof of Tooele County residency and a valid form of identification. They will then be set up on a weekly food pickup schedule, Brown said.

“Absolutely, reach out to us and let us know how we can help,” she said. “If we know of a need, we will be there.”

For more information on the food bank, visit www.valleycares.com or call (435) 229-5938. More information is also available on Valley Behavioral Health’s Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages.