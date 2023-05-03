Food truck park opens in Tooele

A mobile food truck park recently opened in Tooele City next to the GSI Pawnshop at 324 N. Main Street called Main Street Mobile Eats.

Kenny Gregrich, owner of the pawn shop and food truck park, held an opening event last week from April 27-29. There, he had around eight different food trucks which alternated, along with the park’s anchor truck, Hokulia, a shaved ice truck.

He said the event was a success.

“It went really well, especially on Friday,” Gregrich said. “Friday was a big day. Thursday was good, because it was a nice, soft opening, which was good when you’re trying to figure everything out. Saturday was busy as well. It was pretty crowded.”

The food truck park can accommodate four food trucks, plus Hokulia, with potential for another small food cart.

All food trucks at the park plug into Gregrich’s power, so their generators don’t disturb neighbors and customers can eat in peace.

“Plugging in makes it a much more comfortable experience for the people,” Gregrich said.

There are also eight picnic tables with a dedicated handicapped table, along with seven Adirondack chairs. The seating area can accommodate 55 people with room to expand and much of the seating area is covered.

“One of the reasons I wanted seating is because Hokulia gets really busy in the summer,” Gregrich said. “Because what she serves is a messy item, a lot of people don’t want to leave with it in their car with their kids, so they stayed here. A lot of the time they would sit on the tailgate of the truck, but a lot of the time I found they would just sit in the parking lot. I thought, man, that is dangerous … So, I thought, this is why there should be a dedicated seating area.”

There are also two driveways at the location to make entering and exiting easier.

Gregrich is looking for one or two more anchor trucks that will be parked at the facility all the time. He is also looking for trucks that will come and go. Currently, he is using a phone application called “Where’s the Food?” to vet the owners of trucks and their licensing, as well as allow them to schedule time to park at the facility, and pay Gregrich for use of his space.

“Anyone who wants to can come and try us out will get a few days for free to see if it’s a good fit,” Gregrich said. “We could end up with different trucks every week, you know, maybe every weekend. We could get some ones that love it here and want to stay permanently. I would like to have some permanent trucks and rotate some so that we can have a variety.”

Around 15 years ago, Kenny Gregrich first allowed food trucks to park in his lot after several owners of trucks inquired about space in his parking area. He agreed, but usually only had one at a time. Sometimes he had two, but he said two often became a bit crowded.

“This was a great location, because I’m on main street and I had a lot of frontage for a truck to park and a big parking lot,” Gregrich said.

Gregrich said many owners of food trucks have consistently asked him if they could park in his lot over the years, so a year ago, he came up with the idea for a mobile food truck park.

“The idea came out of the necessity of it,” Gregrich explained. “These people were asking me if I would rent them space and I said, ‘Well, I don’t really have the space, but why don’t I create the space?’”

Located next to the pawn shop was an extra space that Gregrich owned consisting of 13,000 square feet, the perfect size for a small food truck park, so he got to work coming up with his idea.

“We had to find out if the city was going to be okay with it and make sure the health department was okay with it,” Gregrich said. “After they signed off on it and said it would be fine, then we started on what we had to do to move forward.”

During the creation process, Gregrich knew he wanted to have seating for his customers.

“City laws do not allow any of the food trucks to have seating with their trucks,” he explained. “The health department doesn’t like that idea, so I talked to many of the food venders about approaching Tooele City about being able to have seating and they’ve always told me, ‘You know, I have. Tooele City won’t approve it.’ So, I actually approached the city and I told them that I understood the law, but I asked what if I started a seating area that had nothing to do with the food trucks; they wouldn’t run it; I would run it … They agreed to sign off on that as long as it was me maintaining it.”

The city required Gregrich to create additional parking including handicap parking, a restroom facility, a handwashing station, and agree to maintain the tables.

Work on the food truck park began a year ago and ended last week, right before opening day, Gregrich said.

The park will generally be open from around 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 4 or 5 p.m. to 8-9 p.m. for dinner. At times, the anchor truck, Hokulia, may be the only truck at the facility. They open around 3:30 p.m. each day. The park may be open during the winter if the weather is fair, Gregrich said.

To view which food trucks will be at the park, visit Main Street Mobile Eats on Facebook and Instragram.

The GSI Pawn Shop has been in business in Tooele since 1974. They’ve been in their current location since 2001.