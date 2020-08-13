Football season kicks off Friday

The state of Utah will be the first in the country to open its high school football season this weekend, with Thursday’s game between Davis and Herriman serving as an appetizer for Friday’s main course.

The season gets underway in earnest on Friday, with 50 games serving as a bit of a return to normalcy in uncertain times surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. That uncertainty came to a head Wednesday, when Bingham was forced to call off its season opener against Weber because three of its players tested positive for the coronavirus.

While nobody knows for sure what will happen this season, both on and off the field, teams across the state are excited to get back on the gridiron — including Tooele County’s three squads, who each face stiff challenges as they kick off their 2020 campaigns.

Grantsville, Tooele and Stansbury all open their seasons against the same opponents they faced in their 2019 openers — all of whom made deep postseason runs a year ago. Here is a closer look at Friday’s matchups, with the teams’ 2019 records.

North Sanpete Hawks (11-2, 4-1 Region 14) at Grantsville Cowboys (10-3, 5-0 Region 13)

Where: Cowboy Stadium, Grantsville High School; 155 E. Cherry St., Grantsville

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

All-Time Series: Grantsville leads 11-2

Last Meeting: at North Sanpete 7, Grantsville 6; Aug. 16, 2019

The Scoop: North Sanpete beat Grantsville for the first time in 29 years in the 2019 season opener, and it marked one of just two times the Cowboys failed to score at least 20 points in a game as they recorded the third-highest single-season point total in school history. However, a lot has changed for both squads entering 2020.

Grantsville has just two returning starters along the offensive line (Branson Yager and Hunter Johnson), and has limited experience at the skill positions after advancing all the way to the Class 3A state semifinals last season. North Sanpete, which had 3A’s second-stingiest defense in 2019, returns five starters from that unit, and will look to keep the young Cowboys at bay once again.

The defense should be a strength for the Cowboys with six returning starters, including First Team All-State safety Kaden Kelley. They held the Hawks to a single touchdown in last season’s matchup — an impressive feat against a team that averaged 31.6 points per game last year. North Sanpete has five returning starters on offense, as well.

Green Canyon Wolves (8-4, 3-2 Region 11) at Tooele Buffaloes (4-7, 3-4 Region 10)

Where: Buffalo Stadium, Tooele High School; 301 W. Vine St., Tooele

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

All-Time Series: Green Canyon leads 1-0

Last Meeting: at Green Canyon 28, Tooele 7; Aug. 16, 2019

The Scoop: The Wolves dominated last year’s contest between the two schools, though the Buffaloes should be much more prepared this time around. Coach Andru Jones is in his second season in charge, and the Buffs return 17 of their 22 starters from 2019 as they look to take a step forward this season.

Green Canyon has eight returning starters on offense, including quarterback Jake Lundin and four of five offensive linemen. The Wolves will present a serious test for a Tooele defense that is still young despite having 10 returning starters. The Buffs are looking to improve on last year’s mark of 24.3 points allowed per game, which ranked eighth in Class 4A.

Offensively, Tooele has four starting offensive linemen returning, along with an arsenal of running backs and wide receivers. The Buffs are looking for more consistency on offense after averaging 18.6 points per game last season, ranking 15th in 4A. Meanwhile, the Wolves have just three returning starters from last year’s third-in-4A defense (17.6 ppg), and the Buffaloes will look to test Green Canyon’s inexperienced squad with the likes of running backs Tabor Shepard and Anthony Cole, as well as wide receivers Gabe Medina and Dylan Makoni.

Stansbury Stallions (8-4, 6-1 Region 10) at Sky View Bobcats (13-1, 5-0 Region 11)

Where: Sky View High School; 520 S. 250 East, Smithfield

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

All-Time Series: Sky View leads 3-0

Last Meeting: Sky View 27, at Stansbury 20; Aug. 16, 2019

The Scoop: The Bobcats rolled to the Class 4A state title last season, though Stansbury came closer to beating them than any other 4A team. In fact, despite losing all three meetings over the past three seasons, the Stallions have been a tough out for Sky View, losing by an average of 11.7 points per game against a squad that has gone 34-3 overall in that stretch.

The Stallions look to be even better than last year’s Class 4A quarterfinalists, bringing back eight starters from last year’s offense that ranked fifth-best in 4A at 35.6 points per game. That includes quarterback Kru Huxford and his entire offensive line, and with a year of experience in coach Eric Alder’s spread offense under their belt, look for Stansbury to be just as explosive as ever. However, Sky View has seven starters back from last year’s best-in-4A defense, though the Bobcats’ secondary is a bit inexperienced.

The Stallions’ defense has four starters back from a team that ranked ninth in 4A at 24.3 ppg. Huxford and Cayden Clark will anchor the secondary, while Dax Brown and Matt Ingersoll hope to make some noise along the defensive line. They will need to be sharp against a Sky View offense that returns six starters from last year’s title team, including quarterback Kason Carlsen and running back Walter Collins.