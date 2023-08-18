It was a rough night for Tooele County high school football, as all three teams lost their home games Friday night.
Grantsville was unable to get across the endzone in their 31-3 loss to the Beaver Beavers. Penalties and a strong Beaver offense contributed to the Cowboys’ deficit, as they nearly doubled Beaver’s penalty yards (70-40) and were outrun by a 308-71 margin.
Grantsville’s record now sits at 0-2, ahead of next week’s home matchup against the Manti Templars.
A third-quarter, 20-point outburst by the visiting Green Canyon Wolves proved to be too much for Stansbury to overcome, as the Stallions were defeated 23-8.
The team hits the road next Friday to face the Ridgeline Riverhawks.
Tooele fought tooth and nail in its game against the Uintah Utes, suffering a 42-35 loss. Trailing 28-14 deficit after two quarters, the Buffaloes came out of the half outscoring Uintah 21-14 but ultimately fell short in the game’s final minutes.
Tooele travels to St. George next, where the Pine View Panthers await the Aug. 25 showdown.
For complete game recaps, including comments from the coaches, visit the Transcript’s sports page next week.