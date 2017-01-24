For 2016, UHP sees big jump in motorists exceeding 100 mph

The Utah Highway Patrol interacted with more than 600 drivers who exceeded 100 mph on Tooele County roadways in 2016, a significant increase over previous years.

UHP Lt. Shaun Judd said troopers came into contact with 628 drivers traveling more than 100 mph on state roads in the county. The highway patrol tracks the number of 100 mph traffic stops it makes and there were 329 incidents in 2014 and 359 in 2015.

The majority of the high-speed drivers were on Interstate 80 but other drivers were reported on state routes 36, 73, 196 and 199, according to Judd.

A combination of factors resulted in the increased number of 100-mph drivers on Tooele County roads, he said.

When the speed limit in the West Desert was raised to 80 mph, some drivers believed there was a similar increase to the “buffer” drivers believe exists above the speed limit before enforcement action is taken, Judd said. It’s the same logic that drivers use if they’re driving 70 mph in a 55-mph zone, he said, but that’s especially not the case with higher speed limits.

“There’s not really a buffer when it comes to that speed,” Judd said.

With many of the drivers reaching triple-digit speeds traveling to and from West Wendover, Judd said that fatigue and impairment are factors that lead to high speeds in the West Desert. Speed is considered a possible sign of impairment because drivers can have difficulty perceiving how quickly they are moving.

There were 22 DUIs in Tooele County in 2016 that involved speeds in excess of 100 mph, Judd said.

“It’s a terrible situation they put themselves in,” he said.

UHP has also seen a rise in high-speed drivers as it has stepped up enforcement, Judd said. Funding for extra shifts for enforcement of speed and seatbelts also led to the rise in 100-mph drivers being caught by UHP troopers, he said.

While enforcement has stepped up, Judd said there isn’t a distinct time or conditions that lead to drivers using excessive speed. The morning can see slightly higher numbers of drivers using excessive speed if they’re late for work, he said.

That can be especially dangerous on state routes 196 and 199, where drivers are driving more than 40 mph over the speed limit on a two-lane road with no shoulder, Judd said.

While other factors contribute to accidents, Judd said drivers should remember how much speed can impact the result.

“Speed is a factor in almost every crash,” he said.