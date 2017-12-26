Ford school looks into other options for new home

UMC’s uncertain future has school ‘actively looking’ for new venues ♦

Facing uncertainty over its future at Utah Motorsports Campus, the Ford Performance Racing School has started looking at other locations for its operation.

“The school is in need of a contract extension if it is to continue at the track [UMC],” said Dan McKeever, president of the Ford Performance Racing School in an email to the Transcript Bulletin dated Dec. 18. “We’ve known this for many months and have tried to schedule a meeting with the [Tooele County] commissioners to discuss, but have not been successful.”

McKeever updated his comment before Christmas to say that the County commissioners had committed to a meeting in January, just after the start of the new year.

The Ford Performance Racing School is independently owned by McKeever. It is not owned by the The Ford Motor Company or UMC.

In 2016, the County, as the owner of the former Miller Motorsports Park, was trying to sell the facility. The County signed a long-term agreement with Ford Performance Racing School to keep it at UMC. That agreement expires at the end of 2018, according to McKeever.

McKeever said he is concerned that the lack of response from the County might mean the commissioners aren’t excited about renewing the agreement. He also said he has concerns that the County’s one-time preferred buyer for the facility, Mitime Investment and Development, might not want the Ford School to remain if Mitime purchases the facility.

Ford officials have indicated a desire to extend their agreement with the Ford Performance School through 2023, according to McKeever.

“Until we get a meeting with the County to understand their position, we are actively looking for other venues,” said McKeever. “None are in the state of Utah.”

The Chamber of Commerce from at least one prospective venue visited by Ford Performance Racing School School officials discussed an incentive package to assist the school if they were to relocate, said Brian Smith, Ford Performance School general manager.

McKeever said he prefers to stay in Tooele County, not only because of the school’s impact on the County, but also for the school’s employees.

The school has a total of 41 employees with 24 of those working full-time.

“I could relocate my family,” McKeever said. “But many of our employees have roots here in Utah and wouldn’t be able to move with us. I hate the thought of having to move and leaving them behind without a job.”

While Ford Performance Racing School offers programs for local customers, the bulk of its business comes from customers outside of the state redeeming an offer for training at the school by Ford Motor Company as part of an incentive for purchasing certain Ford vehicles.

Increased contracts and participation by Ford has caused the school’s business to jump from 1,846 guests in 2016 to 4,011 in 2017, according to McKeever.

McKeever expects 4,411 guests for the school in 2018.

“More than 95 percent of our participants come from out of state with the majority staying one to three nights in Tooele County,” McKeever said.

An independent economic analysis of the Ford Performance Racing School was completed by GSBS consulting, a Salt City-based firm that does economic consulting.

GSBS estimates that in 2017 the Ford Performance Racing School was responsible for $3.3 million in visitor spending in Tooele County and another $14.5 million in economic benefit to the County from a combination of the school’s direct spending and employment and the school’s indirect effect on local businesses, including almost $1 million in revenue to UMC.

The Ford Performance Racing School is the only Ford sponsored high-performance driving school in the world, according to GSBS. McKeever was hired by Larry Miller in 2006 to start the Ford racing school at Miller Motorsports Park. He ran the program, which was owned by the Miller Group, for 10 years, until the Miller Group declined to renew its lease with Tooele County.

McKeever was able to acquire the assets of the school and entered into agreements with both the Ford Motor Company and Tooele County to keep the school at UMC.