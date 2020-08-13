Forest Service issues fire restrictions beginning Friday

Fire restrictions will be implemented on the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest tonight at midnight, according to a news release from the United States Forest Service.

The Stansbury Mountains west of Grantsville which includes the Deseret Peak Wilderness area and the Sheeprock Mountains near Vernon include National Forest Service land, according to Kathy Jo Pollock, spokesperson for the Forest Service.

Under the restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are allowed only in developed campgrounds. The restrictions also limit smoking to within enclosed vehicles, buildings, in developed campgrounds, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material. Using a device that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off is allowed in areas that are clear of flammable materials.

Implementation of fire restrictions normally occurs based on a combination of factors that are carefully measured. Criteria used to determine when to implement restrictions include current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels and available firefighting resources. Additional restrictions may be applied as conditions warrant.

Fire restrictions typically remain in effect until significant precipitation is received.

Visitors building and maintaining a campfire on the National Forest while under fire restrictions is a violation that carries a mandatory appearance in federal court. Visitors should use extra caution when recreating on all public lands during fire season.