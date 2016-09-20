Former 3rd District Court judge found dead at his home

A former 3rd District Court judge was found dead at his home in Cottonwood Heights, according to police.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department said Stephen Henriod’s death was not of a suspicious nature and the investigation into his death is part of the department’s standard procedure.

Henriod, 68, spent 16 years as a district court judge, including more than two years in Tooele County. He was appointed to the Tooele position at the end of April 2008 and retired in December 2010; he was replaced by current 3rd District Court Judge Robert Adkins.

Prior to his assignment in Tooele, Henriod served for eight years in the Scott M. Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City. Henriod grew up in Salt Lake County and attended the University of Utah College of Law.

Utah Gov. Michael Leavitt appointed Henriod to the 3rd District Court — which includes Summit, Salt Lake and Tooele counties — back in 1994. Prior to his time in district court, Henriod spent 20 years working in a private law practice.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes put out a short statement on Saturday, offering his sympathies to Henriod’s family.

“We appreciate all who serve or who have rendered public service on the bench,” Reyes said.

During his time in Tooele’s 3rd District Court, Henriod handled numerous criminal and civil cases. In an interview prior to his retirement in December 2010, Henriod told the Transcript Bulletin the diversity of cases was one reason he enjoyed his time as a judge in Tooele.

“It’s interesting because regularly I’ll see the same people in a divorce case, a protective order case and on a criminal case,” he said. “I see the same folks all the time, get to know more about them, more about their problems — it makes it easier to craft the right kind of ruling sometimes.”

In the 2010 interview, Henriod also spoke about some of his high-profile cases in Tooele. In April 2009, he found Susan Henwood to be in contempt of court when she was texting her husband, Josh Henwood, during a debt collection hearing. Josh Henwood was not at the hearing and Henriod said an affidavit from a woman sitting next to Susan Henwood said she was planning to hide assets.

Susan Henwood was scheduled to spend up to 30 days but only ended up serving two days in the Tooele County Jail.