Former coach pleads guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with teenager

The former Grantsville High football coach who pleaded guilty in June to unlawful sexual conduct and dealing in materials harmful to a minor will be sentenced on Aug. 20.

Curtis Ware, 49, pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor count of unlawful sexual conduct with a 16 or 17-year-old and two misdemeanor counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor on June 19. Ware will also be sentenced on Aug. 20 on a charge of third-degree felony tampering with a witness, which he pleaded guilty to on May 22.

Charges of third-degree felony obstructing justice and third-degree felony criminal solicitation, as well as third-degree felony assault by a prisoner and misdemeanor written false statement, against Ware in separate cases, were all previously dismissed without prejudice.

At the June 19 hearing, Ware was granted release from the Tooele County Detention Center under the stipulation he remain 1,000 feet from any high school and not have any contact with anyone under the age of 18, beside family members.

Ware will also be required to apologize to the victim and community at sentencing.

In the defendant’s statement, Ware admitted to improperly touching the victim under her clothing on one occasion and directing the victim to send semi-nude photos to him.

Ware is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. before Third District Court Judge Matthew Bates.

Grantsville City police arrested Ware in September 2016 after they were notified of alleged misconduct involving Ware and a juvenile female student, according to a probable cause statement.

Ware was hired as an assistant football coach at Stansbury High School in September 2009 through December 2010. He was hired as an assistant football coach at GHS on August 2011 and transferred to the same position at SHS in April 2014.

Ware was hired as the GHS football head coach in February 2015 and was hired as a special education, long-term substitute teacher August 2015.