Former Cougar takes over Cowboys

Austin hired as GHS basketball coach ♦

After spending the past two seasons as a graduate assistant coach at Brigham Young University, former BYU basketball star Nate Austin was in search of a coaching job of his own.

He found just the opportunity he was looking for at Grantsville High, and he will take over a Cowboys boys basketball program that has two top-five finishes in the past three seasons.

“I’m really excited to be at Grantsville,” Austin said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity that Principal (Kenna) Aagard and (athletic director) Scott Mouritsen gave me. It’s a tremendous opportunity, and I hope the people of Grantsville and the boys who want to play basketball at Grantsville are excited to get to work. We’re going to work hard, we’re going to get better, we’re going to teach a lot and we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

Austin was an assistant under BYU coach Mark Pope this past season, helping to guide the Cougars to a 24-8 overall record and a No. 18 ranking in the Associated Press poll. He also assisted former BYU coach Dave Rose in 2018-19 after playing for Rose from 2011-16. He was an assistant coach for Lone Peak High’s 2018 Class 6A state championship team, and also helped coach the Knights in their 2017 Class 5A runner-up season. Prior to his playing career at BYU, he was a member of Lone Peak’s 2008 5A state championship team and was a First Team All-State selection for the 2009 team that finished second.

That impressive resumé made Austin’s hire an easy choice for Grantsville High’s administration.

“Just having someone like him apply was awesome,” Mouritsen said. “Going into the interview, we were excited, but then after we interviewed him – he was so prepared and organized and excited, and that excitement was kind of what sold me on it. We were quick to decide and offered him (the job) pretty early.”

Austin will be the Cowboys’ fourth coach in the past three seasons. After five years in charge, former coach Bryan Detweiler stepped down at the end of the 2018-19 season and was replaced by Robb Collins, who was replaced by interim coach Stace Riding just before Christmas. Mouritsen hopes Austin can help restore some stability to the Grantsville program.

“He wanted to go some place where he could kind of put his stamp on a program, and it’s tough to do in a year or two,” Mouritsen said. “We’re hopeful that he’ll be here for a little while and that he could help put the program in the right direction.”

Mouritsen credited Riding with guiding the Cowboys through the adversity of a sluggish start to the season and the midseason coaching change.

“A huge shout-out to Coach Riding and his staff for stepping in and doing so well with (the team),” Mouritsen said.

For his part, Austin is looking forward to instilling a hard-working, fun-loving style into Grantsville’s basketball culture, at all levels from bantam-league teams to the high school varsity squad.

“I think good youth programs lead to good junior-high teams, and good junior-high-age kids lead to good high school players,” Austin said. “I’m really big on effort. Kids can control their effort and they can control how hard they play. I’ve already talked with some of our players and parents, and the thing I told them is when we go into a gym, we might not be the biggest and strongest and most athletic, might not be the most skilled, but our goal is that every game, we’re going to be the hardest-playing team every single time.”

Austin hopes to employ some of the lessons he learned over the past two seasons coaching under Rose and Pope at BYU.

“As a player, you kind of get a feel for what coaches do a little bit,” he said. “Being on the other side and sitting in the staff meetings, preparing for games and sitting in the film room with the coaches as they’re talking about players, being at practices and all the day-to-day things, seeing how they talk about guys and how they handle success and adversity and different issues, it was so valuable.”