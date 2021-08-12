Former county commissioner inducted into the Utah Cowboy Hall of Fame

Professional bareback horse, bull rider, and clown Jerry Hurst honored ♦

Retired Tooele County cowboy Jerry Hurst has been inducted into the Utah Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Hurst was inducted into the hall of fame, located at Union Station in Ogden, in a ceremony held July 10.

“Each year they nominate someone and send in a bio, and the committee goes through the applications and each year they induct five or six people into the hall of fame,” Hurst explained. “I didn’t even know they had a Cowboy Hall of Fame until I was nominated. I found out that I know 90% of the people on the wall there when I went there.”

Hurst became a cowboy at a young age when his mother married a man who had horses.

Because of his new-found love of horses, Hurst joined the Bit and Spur Riding Club. He later discovered during high school that he enjoyed riding bucking and bareback horses.

During his senior year of high school, Hurst also discovered a passion for riding bulls.

“I took second place in the bareback riding and third place in the bull riding at the state championships, which qualified me for nationals,” Hurst said. “So I went to Topeka, Kansas and won the bull riding championship at the national high school finals in 1966. This was a long, long time ago.”

After his national win, Hurst discovered another passion — riding in rodeos.

“I was in the amateur rodeo business,” he said. “I went to a lot of rodeos and I went to Utah State University on a rodeo scholarship.”

During his junior year of college, Hurst became the reserved region champion in bull riding and bareback riding, and his adventures in the rodeo continued his senior year when he became the region champion bareback rider and bull rider again.

Hurst decided after winning so many titles that he was serious about the rodeo, so he acquired a permit from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association to ride bareback horses and bulls at a professional rodeo level.

“I won some pretty big rodeos and had a lot of fun with that,” Hurst said.

After his national wins, Hurst decided to start fighting bulls.

“In 1974, I became a rodeo bullfighter and I did that for 24 years,” he said.

He also used to participate in bull fighting competitions.

“They would let the bull out and judge us on how agile and quick we were, and how we could get away from the bull and not get hooked,” Hurst explained. “We did tricks with the bulls and stuff. One year I won the championship in the bullfight contest. Also, for several years I was the bullfighter of the year for the association I was working for.”

Hurst was 46 when he retired from fighting bulls.

Age 46 for retirement was old for a bullfighter, according to Hurst.

“I told myself that I was still in good shape and I thought I was going to retire from that while I was still in good shape,” Hurst said.

After retiring from bullfighting, Hurst became the “funny man” or a rodeo clown.

“I told jokes and did the clown acts,” Hurst said. “I won the clown of the year several years and I did that until I was 63. I said that if I could make the kids and old ladies laugh, I had done my job.”

As a rodeo clown and barrelman, Hurst not only entertained rodeo audiences during slow moments, he also had the responsibility to distract bulls after a rider fell off so the order could exit the arena safely.

Hurst enjoyed traveling around the country with his family, even though he was working.

“You make a lot of friends and you see a lot of people,” Hurst said. “One of the funnest things of my career was my kids thought they were on a family vacation every weekend, because we were in a different city in our camper at the rodeos. I was working and they were playing. It was fun to travel with the family.”

Although the rodeo was a major part of Hurst’s life, he said his biggest accomplishment is his family.