Former editor recalls memories of Bev White

White, former state representative and unofficial ‘matriarch’ of the Tooele County Democratic Party passed away on May 24 ♦

This week, Tooele lost a woman of action who backed her opinions and beliefs with words of conviction.

Beverly J. White, who served in the Utah State Legislature from 1971 to 1991, passed away May 24, 2021, leaving a legacy of community service matched by few — if any.

When I was hired at the Transcript-Bulletin as an energetic — but inexperienced — editor, someone told me right out of the chute, “The best thing about Bev White is that you will always know where you stand with her.”

But I already knew that. As a teenager and young adult, I spent countless hours within the walls of her Russell Avenue home. She frequently straightened us out and never hesitated to tell us what’s what.

Bev was a proud Democrat who tackled issues head on. She had zero interest in political correctness. She told the House floor, the Governor, her colleagues, and the media exactly how she felt.

When she was not knee deep in legislative issues, Bev immersed herself in her community.

She was a longtime member of the Business and Professional Women’s Club, past president of the Tooele Democratic Women, a member of the Tooele Valley Regional Hospital board of directors, and the Tooele Women’s Club. She also taught Sunday School and led young women on countless summer camps.

Rep. White was recognized statewide and nationally as a legislative leader. She was treasurer for both the National Order of Women Legislators and Utah Organization of Women Legislators. She also served on the Governor’s Commission on the Status of Women.

Perhaps the only trait that could match Bev’s devotion to community service was her sharp sense of humor.

She always answered her home phone, “White House.”

Bev’s husband’s full name was Marion Floyd White, but he was known to everyone simply as “Floyd.”

Whenever anyone called and asked for “Marion,” Bev knew it was a telemarketer and replied, “He doesn’t live here anymore.” The person on the other end of the line would apologize and hang up.

However, one time Bev gave her standard response only to learn three days later that it was the hospital trying to schedule a medical procedure for Floyd.

During most of her years in the Legislature, the 55 mile per hour maximum speed was the law of the land. Rep. White brazenly told everyone “My car has two speeds: Reverse and 71.”

I vividly remember traveling together to a Salt Lake meeting when she was pulled over by a Highway Patrol officer for speeding.

As he walked up to the car, he noticed the Utah Legislator sticker in her back left window. The Trooper asked Bev, “Excuse me ma’am. Is your husband a legislator?”

“No, he’s not,” she replied.

The UHP officer then took a deep breath and realized he planted his boot firmly in his mouth. She received a written warning and was told to “Please slow down.” Which she didn’t.

Well beyond her retirement years, she and her closest friends traveled to every continent. On her final trip, they sailed for 48 hours through the Drake Passage from the tip of South America to the Antarctic.

The rough waters violently tossed the small ship and Bev was thrown around like a rag doll. She sustained injuries that slowed her physically, but she kept her enthusiasm throughout her life.

Thank you, Beverly J. White for your love of Tooele County and your lifetime of community service. Your legacy lives on.