Former football coach headed to trial over witness tampering case

The former Grantsville High School football coach already charged in connection to the sexual abuse of two underage female students will stand trial in a felony witness tampering case.

Curtis Ware, 48, is charged with third-degree felony tampering with a witness. In a separate case involving the same victim, Ware is charged with first-degree felony forcible sodomy, three counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse and four counts of misdemeanor lewdness.

During a preliminary hearing in 3rd District Court before Judge Robert Adkins on Thursday, Grantsville City Detective Lydon Allred and Ware’s victim were examined and cross-examined by Chief Deputy Tooele County Attorney Gary Searle and Ware’s attorney, Susanne Gustin.

Allred told the court he was notified of a text message from Ware that referenced a victim in the sexual abuse case and incorrectly claimed she had lied to police about a separate, recent incident at Little Mountain.

In the text, Ware said two girls who made allegations against him said they were held at gunpoint, one was cut to the bone and they were shot at in the unrelated incident. Allred, who was a responding officer on the call, said the text also incorrectly said the girls had overreacted and made up the version of events.

“This is the break we have been waiting for,” Ware said in the text.

Allred said the call to dispatch from the victim and her sister said they stopped to help stranded motorists and believed their friends had been shot and the men were shooting at them. Once law enforcement arrived on scene, they detained two men who had been shooting guns in the rock quarry on Little Mountain but discovered no crime had been committed.

The two girls were found up the mountain, where they had fled after hearing gun shots, Allred said. One of them had hurt their knee after falling in the woods.

While being examined by Searle and Gustin, the victim said she was driving near Little Mountain with her sister and two friends when they came across two men waving flashlights. They turned around to assist them and noticed both men were armed.

The victim said one of her friends still wanted to help the men and they drove up to where the stranded vehicle was to give it a jump start. Since they were nervous about the men’s guns, the victim said she and her sister hid behind some nearby rocks while their friends took her vehicle down to pick the men up and bring them back to their vehicle.

A short time later, the victim and her sister heard gunshots and worried the men had fired on their friends, though it was later discovered the men had allowed her friends to shoot the guns in exchange for assistance. The victim and her sister split up and both called 911, saying they thought their friends may have been shot and believed they were in danger.

Allred said the victim and her sister did not claim to have been held at gunpoint, cut with a knife or to have made up the story. He also said a responding officer believed the girls legitimately feared for their lives.

After seeing the text, Allred requested a search warrant to look at text messages, emails and other instant messages on phones belonging to Ware and his wife. It was granted and he went to Ware’s residence but found he was not home.

When Allred returned to Ware’s house later that day, it was as Ware pulled into the driveway of his home. He said they spoke in the driveway before entering Ware’s house.

Once inside, Allred said Ware gave him an older phone that did not appear to be active. Ware said Allred must need his other phone and began to manipulate it.

Allred told the court he was concerned Ware would delete messages connected to the case and after requesting the phone several times, a physical altercation ensued with Allred ripping the phone out of Ware’s hands.

After taking possession of the phone, Allred said he allowed Ware to send a couple text messages to family under observation. Allred said he put the phone on airplane mode to protect the contents and transported it to Tooele to access technology to unlock the phone.

The text message sent by Ware was found on the phone and had been sent to 75 recipients, according to Allred. After he photographed the text message on the phone, Allred said he took the phone off airplane mode and several alerts came through on the phone.

One of the alerts was for an Instagram message from an account with the victim’s name, Allred said. After opening the app, Allred said he found a chain of messages between the account on Ware’s phone and the account with the victim’s name.

Ware was under a no-contact order as part of the terms of his release on bail, which included no contact with the victims and their families.

After discovering the messages, Allred said he contacted the victim and obtained her phone, where he found additional messages in the chain that had been deleted from Ware’s phone.

The victim told the court she was messaged by the account on Ware’s phone a couple weeks prior with two messages, which resent images she had posted of herself on the Instagram account. She said she didn’t recognize the account and asked who it was, but the other account did not give their name.

The victim said she became suspicious it was Ware due to comments he made in the messages. After messaging for a bit, she said Ware revealed it was him and after further discussion, the two agreed to meet the evening of Feb. 10.

According to the victim, she left her home and walked down the road, where Ware picked her up and drove into the mountains west of Grantsville. They spoke about how they hadn’t seen each other in a while and missed each other, she said.

The entire meeting only lasted about 15 to 20 minutes, the victim said, and the only physical contact was a hug. Ware and the victim did not meet over the weekend but continued to message each other on Instagram.

Searle had the victim read the entire exchange of messages on her phone between her and Ware during the preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Ware and the victim agreed to meet in the morning on Feb. 13 and they drove to a different location to meet, with Ware driving them back up to the same spot in the mountains as the first encounter, the victim said. A plan in which Ware asked the victim to lie and say she had made up the allegations was mentioned at the second meeting, she said.

The victim said Ware said he wouldn’t go to prison and would die by suicide instead, if convicted. She said she didn’t want him to kill himself and considered the plan to lie.

In the Instagram messages, Ware told the victim he would support her and it would clear her name if she said that she lied about the allegations. In none of the messages does Ware accuse her of lying about the sexual abuse allegations as reported to the police.

“No one believes that I did this thing,” Ware said, in an Instagram message.

When Allred met with Ware to obtain his phone on Feb. 13, he said he noticed a dark smudge on Ware’s shirt that looked like makeup. When he met with the victim later that day, she said she was crying and hugged him, leaving a mascara stain near the collar of his shirt.

Allred said he obtained a search warrant for the shirt and took it as evidence. The shirt, as well as body camera images of Ware in the shirt on Feb. 13, were submitted as exhibits during the preliminary hearing.

Adkins set no bail in both cases for Ware after determining there was probable cause that Ware had tampered with the witness and should stand trial.

Ware is expected back in court on March 28 at 9 a.m. before Adkins for arraignment in the witness tampering case. The sexual abuse case involving 16- and 17-year-old victims is scheduled for a roll call hearing at the same date and time, which trails the witness tampering case.