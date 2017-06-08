Former football coach pleads not guilty to felony charges

The former Grantsville High School football coach charged with sexual abuse of two underage students pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment in Third District Court on Tuesday.

Curtis Lee Ware, 48, is charged with first-degree felony forcible sodomy, three counts second degree felony of sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse, and four counts of misdemeanor lewdness.

Ware is also charged with third-degree felony tampering with a witness in a separate but related case.

According to the Grantsville City Police Department, the victims of the sexual abuse were 16 and 17 years old. The allegations against Ware were brought to the attention of school officials and police last September; a second juvenile victim was later identified in the investigation.

Both victims described being touched inappropriately and one victim said she had sex with Ware in interviews with police, according to the probable cause statement.

Ware posted $39,720 bail in the sexual abuse case on Nov. 22 but was arrested on a no-bail warrant in February in connection with the witness tampering charge.

During a preliminary hearing on Feb. 23, one of the victims and Grantsville City Police Detective Lydon Allred said Ware made contact with the victim through social media and in person.

During the meetings with his victim, Ware asked the victim to lie and say she had made up the allegations, according to the victim. Ware said he would support the victim and clear her name if she said she had lied about the allegations, the victim said.

Police also obtained video and physical evidence that Ware was wearing a shirt with a mascara smudge on Feb. 13, which the victim claimed was from an in-person meeting.

The sexual abuse case is scheduled to trail Ware’s felony tampering case in the court system, with both cases set for law and motion hearings on July 18 at 3 p.m. before Judge Robert Adkins in 3rd District Court.