Former Grantsville football coach headed to trial in witness tampering case

The former Grantsville High football coach already charged in connection to the sexual abuse of two underage female students will stand trial in a felony witness tampering case.

Curtis Ware, 48, is charged with third-degree felony tampering with a witness. In a separate case involving the same victim, Ware is charged with first-degree felony forcible sodomy, three counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse and four counts of misdemeanor lewdness.

During a preliminary hearing in 3rd District Court before Judge Robert Adkins on Thursday, Grantsville City Detective Lydon Allred and Ware’s victim were examined and cross-examined by Chief Deputy County Attorney Gary Searle and Ware’s attorney, Susanne Gustin.

Allred said he obtained a search warrant for Ware’s phone after a text message was sent to as many as 75 recipients who claimed Ware’s alleged victim had lied to police about an incident near Little Mountain outside of Grantsville. Once Allred obtained Ware’s phone, the text message was discovered, as well as a chain of Instagram messages between Ware and the alleged victim, he said.

After the discovery of the Instagram messages, Allred said he contacted the alleged victim and found the same messages in her phone, as well as additional parts of the conversation deleted from Ware’s phone. The messages included descriptions of two meetings between Ware and the alleged victim earlier this month while Ware was out on bail under a no-contact order from Judge Robert Adkins in the sexual abuse case.

The alleged victim told the court that Ware had outlined a plan during their second meeting where she would tell police that she had lied about the sexual abuse allegations. She also said Ware said he would commit suicide before going to jail in the case.

Adkins set no bail in both cases for Ware after determining there was probable cause that Ware had tampered with the witness and should stand trial.

Ware is expected back in court on March 28 at 9 a.m. before Adkins for arraignment in the witness tampering case. The sexual abuse case involving 16- and 17-year-old victims is scheduled for a roll call hearing on the same date and now trails the witness tampering case.

Check back for a full report on the preliminary hearing in next Tuesday’s edition of the Tooele Transcript Bulletin.