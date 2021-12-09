Former Grantsville resident saves neighbor from house fire

Sarah Gustin Maughan, who grew up in Grantsville, saved a man from a fire in West Jordan.

The fire began on Nov. 26 around 6 p.m. near 8600 South and Bangerter Highway in West Jordan.

Maughan’s husband noticed the fire when he looked out of their kitchen window.

Maughan then looked out the window for herself. She saw the house about two blocks away was partially engulfed in flames, so she got in her car and rushed over to the home.

“When I got there, I noticed that at the house across the street from the fire, they were watching it on their phone,” Maughan said. “I noticed that the garage was on fire and half of the house was on fire. So, I got out of my car and rushed over and by that time, the flames were about two feet from the door.”

Four-month pregnant Maughan began banging on the door of the home and discovered a man inside asleep.

“He didn’t even know his house was on fire,” she said.

Maughan helped the man quickly get out of the home.

“As soon as we got outside and crossed the street, the door was engulfed and the house next door was on fire,” she said.

After Maughan rescued the man, fire crews quickly arrived on scene and put out the fire, but the two houses that caught fire, as well as a detached garage were destroyed.

Maughan said she felt impressed to drive over to the fire, because homes in the area are close together and she didn’t hear any fire engines coming.

“You can usually hear fire trucks coming from a ways away in my neighborhood but it was dead quiet, so that’s why I hurried and drove over there,” Maughan said. “I assumed that no one knew about it yet.

“If I would have taken my time going over or never gone over, the man would have been dead, I was just kind of shocked that people were watching the fire and didn’t see if anyone was inside.”

Utah Senator Mike Lee wrote Maughan a note thanking her for rescuing the man, who was a total stranger to her.

“Thank you so much for the heroic action you took to save your neighbor from the flames burning his home. Your quick thinking and willingness to sacrifice yourself is noteworthy. I am praying for the continued safety of you and your baby,” Lee wrote.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire and the cause is yet to be determined.

Maughan graduated from Grantsville High School and lived there until her early 20’s.