Former Mayor Brent Marshall inducted into the GHS Hall of Fame

Former Grantsville Mayor Brent K. Marshall was inducted into the Grantsville High School Hall of Fame during halftime of a Grantsville girls basketball game on Feb. 3.

Grantsville High School honored the former mayor for his outstanding support of the high school in countless ways over the years.

“Brent has been amazing. He has supported the high school in a lot of endeavors that we do here. There are a lot of things he does behind the scenes that people never see,” Grantsville Principal Kenna Aagard said at a reception for Marshall before the Hall of Fame induction.

The principal said the former mayor always helped the school with summer activities, activities to help raise money for clubs, providing fireworks for Homecoming, helping facilitate the Homecoming Parade, and helping to provide for the long car parade for the 3A football champion Grantsville Cowboys when they returned home to Grantsville after the big victory.

Marshall is the 45th member of the GHS Hall of Fame.

Hall of Fame members are selected in one of three categories: Pride, Tradition, Excellence.

Pride members are any former GHS student-athlete who has excelled as a student athlete at Grantsville, in college or professionally.

Tradition members include teachers, administrators, or any staff member who has made significant contributions to the school or district.

Excellence members are alumni or contributors who have gone on to achieve success in the world of education, business, research, medicine or other fields or made valuable contributions to their organization or society.

Brent Marshall biography

Brent K. Marshall is the son of Roland and Ruth Marshall. He is married to Corene Griffith Marshall. They are the proud parents of Colin and Sara Marshall; Ryan and Katie Marshall and their grandchildren: Madison, Trevor, Clay, Dillion and Wyatt.

Brent is a 1974 graduate of Grantsville High School where he lettered in football and track and he was the treasurer in Future Farmers of America. Due to his love of the FFA, he is a life member of the Tooele County Jr. Livestock Show. In 2019, Brent received the Tooele County Livestock Show Colin Warr Distinguished Service Award.

As a young high school graduate, Brent joined the Grantsville Volunteer Firemen Department, where he has served for forty years and during those years he led the department as the Fire Chief, and also served as the department’s Trustee, Vice President and President. He currently represents the State of Utah on the National Volunteer Fire Council and the National Fire Protection Agency. He is a member of the Utah State Firemen’s Association where he has served as Trustee, Vice President and President. In 2010, Brent received the Lisenbee Outstanding Service Award in recognition for his service to the Grantsville Firemen’s Department and the citizens of Grantsville. Brent worked as a maintenance foreman at US Magnesium LLC.

Throughout his experiences he became actively involved in public service and has been recognized accordingly:

Grantsville City Mayor – 2010 – 2022

Grantsville City Council Member 2006 – 2010

In 2013, Brent Marshall received the following awards: Tooele Transcript Bulletin Person of the Year; Tooele County Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year; and the Utah State University Community Leadership Award.

Utah Local Government Trust Distinguished Award in recognition of the Utah Local Government Trust Lands

Outstanding Service to Senior Citizens Award in Grantsville 2016.

As the Mayor of Grantsville City, Mayor Brent Marshall, his staff and citizens of Grantsville accomplished the following during his tenure while always striving for excellence:

Financial Stability and Top Rating within the City; Settled the lawsuit with Tooele City, which led to building the City Library, construction of the Justice Center and the Public Works Building. All new buildings were constructed within budget and on time. Keeping the Utah State Prison out of Grantsville’s community was a priority during Mayor Marshall’s leadership. During a public meeting regarding the prison location, Mayor Marshall informed the legislators that “they were so narrow minded they could look through a keyhole with both eyes.” Due to his tenacity and leadership, the new prison was not located in Grantsville City.

Created park improvements which included the development of Hollywood Park, which will have a splash pad due to grant funding; developed a walking trail around the Cherry Street Park; and identified necessary upgrades in the city’s sewer and water systems; and development of the Lakeview Business Park which will bring future revenue to Grantsville City; and the annexation of property into Grantsville City limits.

Brent Marshall has actively participated on several legislative committees and county boards, where he influenced legislative bills and important decisions. He has always been supportive of community activities such as the: Miss Grantsville Contest; July 4th Celebration; Grantsville Old Folks’ Sociable Celebration; Christmas Light Parade; Grantsville High School Homecoming Events; and any activity that involved the youth of Grantsville. The citizens of Grantsville “Thank you for your service!”

Brent K. Marshall is thankful for the support his family and citizens of Grantsville have given him throughout his journey of service and volunteerism. He indicated, “I am blessed to have my family and they are my greatest accomplishment. As Corene and I celebrate our 47th wedding anniversary, I am blessed to have her in my life.”

Brent K. Marshall, due to your commitment to “Always Striving for Excellence” and making Grantsville the greatest city in the State of Utah, we are proud to induct you into Grantsville High School’s 2022 Hall of Fame. Congratulations Brent K. Marshall!