Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Zayne Anderson (11) and Sua Opeta (67) help sack the quarter back while playing for Stansbury High School. Both athletes will be going against each other at the Super Bowl on Sunday.
  • Zayne Anderson
  • Sua Opeta
  • Sua Opeta
  • Zayne Anderson

February 8, 2023
Former SHS football players in Super Bowl

Sua Opeta

Sua Opeta

During this weekend’s Super Bowl game, in which the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing against the Philadelphia Eagles, some Tooele County viewers might recognize a couple players along the sidelines.

Zayne Anderson

Zayne Anderson

Former Stansbury High football teammates Sua Opeta and Zayne Anderson find themselves on opposing teams this time around, with Opeta being a member of the Eagles and Anderson suiting up for the Chiefs.

The two played together in high school for two years from 2012-14 and remained in Utah for their college careers. 

Anderson, a defensive back who attended BYU, played in 50 games for the Cougars. Over that span of time, Anderson earned second team All-state honors and was also named to an All-region team in 2012. 

Opeta is a guard who attended Weber State where he earned All-America honors during his four years at the school. He was also a member of the 2017 team that won the Big Sky title.

Super LVII (57) takes place Sunday, Feb. 12 at 4:30 p.m. and can be viewed on channel 13, the local Fox affiliate.

Scott Froehlich

Latest posts by Scott Froehlich (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top