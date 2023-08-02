Former Stockton police chief charged with payroll fraud

Travis Romney, 36, former Stockton Police Chief, was charged last week after he alledegly stole thousands of dollars of funds from the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Highway Safety Office and the town of Stockton, according to documents filed in the Tooele Third District Court.

Romney was charged with two counts of theft and one count of communications fraud, all second-degree felonies.

The investigation into Romney’s activities began in February 2023 by the Utah Department of Public Safety’s major crimes unit after they received word from a Stockton worker that there were irregularities in Romney’s checks.

On April 19, an agent with DPS spoke with Romney who said he received a salary and also worked DUI shifts. The DUI shifts were funded by the Department of Highway Safety, according to a probable cause statement written by the DPS agent.

The Highway Safety Office provided a copy of a contract that Romney signed for the DUI shifts. The contract stipulated that the Highway Safety Office would reimburse the agency for overtime shifts worked. The contract also stated that agencies can be reimbursed for up to five hours at the employee’s normal time and a half rate plus standard benefits normally paid by the employer, according to the statement.

The DPS agent obtained documents from the Highway Safety Office in relation to the DUI shifts Romney worked while employed as the chief of police. The records were broken down by each DUI shift that Romney claimed through the Highway Safety Office. They also showed the date the shift was worked, hours worked, the amount the Highway Safety Office paid for the shift, and other information about the DUI shift.

According to the statement, payroll records and checks paid to Romney show that from 2016-2022, he received $228,441.36 for DUI sift reimbursements. Highway Safety’s records for the same time period show that the Highway Safety Office reimbursed the Town of Stockton $109,797.21 for Romney’s DUI shifts.

Romney’s payroll records were inspected and calculations were based upon his time-and-a-half wage, which was based on bi-monthly installments of his yearly income. The calculations were compared with the corresponding periods in which shift stats were submitted to the Highway Safety Office and multiple discrepancies were found between the calculated time-and-a-half rate and the amount he billed to the Highway Safety Office, according to the statement.

During his time working, Romney billed the Highway Safety Office hourly rates that were greater than his projected time-and-a-half rate, according to the statement.

One particular instance included a submission on the two-week pay period ending on Oct. 14, 2022, in which Romney reported working one hour for his regular time at a rate of $2,807.69 – approximately $35.09 per hour. On the same pay statement, Romney reported working a DUI enforcement shift for 39 hours at a rate of $116.88 per hour for a total of $4,558.30. The difference between what Romney was paid and the amount of money the Highway Safety Office reimbursed Stockton was $118,644.15, according to the statement.

The Highway Safety Office contract also states that agencies be reimbursed for up to five hours at the employee’s normal time-and-a-half rate plus standard benefits normally paid by the employer. The agent with DPS calculated the formula based on Romney’s normal time and a half rate and discovered that Romney over-billed the Highway Safety Office for the DUI shifts between 2016 and 2022 by $22,191.53. The monthly reports include a tally of the number of DUI arrests allegedly made by Romney each month, according to the statement.

The records of DUI cases fell far below the number of DUI arrests reported by Romney throughout the time period, according to the statement.

An arrest warrant was initially approved by the court for Romney, but the court retracted the arrest warrant and issued a summons to appear instead after Romney’s defense petitioned the court.

When the Transcript Bulletin reached out to Romney, he made no comment, saying his defense told him not to.

Romney left his position as Stockton police chief last year in Oct. 2022 and began working for the Grantsville Police Department as a detective shortly after. He was terminated from employment with the Grantsville Police Department on July 26, according to Jeffery Watson with the Grantsville PD.

Romney had been the Stockton Town chief of police since April 2016.