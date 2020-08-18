Foundation awards nursing scholarships

Three Tooele Technical College students will each receive a $500 scholarship to assist them in their pursuit of practical nursing certification.

Crystal Fowler, Mary Vonk, and Breana Voigt each received scholarships from the Forever and Forever Foundation.

“We received eight quality applications from students entering the practical nursing program at Tooele Tech,” said foundation president Charlie Roberts. “All eight were deserving of a scholarship and made it extremely difficult for our board to make the final selections.”

“A career in nursing has always been in the cards for me,” Fowler wrote in her essay. “As a child, the medical field always fascinated me and as an adult that fascination turned into a tangible passion.”

Vonk, a former Navy hospital corpsman and West Valley paramedic/firefighter, wrote “My dream has always been to become a nurse. I see nurses as the heart of the medical field.”

Voigt wrote, “Since I was in junior high school it has been my dream to be a nurse. I discovered I have a passion for patient care after I became a nursing assistant and have been steadily working towards a nursing degree ever since.”

The Forever and Forever Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to assisting Tooele Valley students in their educational pursuits.