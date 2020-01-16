Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image A four car collision closed SR-36 near Lake Point for around three hours on Wednesday.

January 16, 2020
Four car collision closes SR-36 near Lake Point

A collision involving four vehicles shutdown state Route 36 near Lake Point for around three hours Wednesday afternoon, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Two vehicles were traveling southbound near mile post 63. One vehicle was driving reckless and attempted to pass the second vehicle in a left hand merge lane, according to a UHP report.

The first vehicle clipped the rear of the second vehicle causing it to spin into northbound traffic. The second vehicle hit a third vehicle head on. The second vehicle continued to spin off the roadway and struck a fourth vehicle.

Injuries were non-life-threatening, according to UHP. Traffic was diverted around the scene.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

