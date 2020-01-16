Four car collision closes SR-36 near Lake Point

A collision involving four vehicles shutdown state Route 36 near Lake Point for around three hours Wednesday afternoon, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Two vehicles were traveling southbound near mile post 63. One vehicle was driving reckless and attempted to pass the second vehicle in a left hand merge lane, according to a UHP report.

The first vehicle clipped the rear of the second vehicle causing it to spin into northbound traffic. The second vehicle hit a third vehicle head on. The second vehicle continued to spin off the roadway and struck a fourth vehicle.

Injuries were non-life-threatening, according to UHP. Traffic was diverted around the scene.