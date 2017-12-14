Four-day school week may be on horizon for Dugway

Ibapah Elementary may also be included in shorter school week ♦

The Tooele County School Board discussed changing Dugway School and Ibapah Elementary School to a four-day week at its Tuesday meeting.

The Utah State School Board normally requires schools to hold class for 180 days, averaging 5.8 hours a day, but has approved waivers for some rural schools to change to a 148-day schedule with four day weeks of seven hours each day.

“The change to a four-day week is best made because the community asks for it,” said School District Superintendent Scott Rogers. “The dollar savings are minimal.”

Dugway residents have asked the school district to consider a four-day week so the school week would match Dugway Proving Ground’s work schedule, Rogers said.

The proposed schedule for Dugway School on a four-day week would have the high school starting at 7:50 a.m. and ending at 3:25 p.m. Elementary students would start school at 8:05 a.m. and end their school day at 3:20 p.m.

The four-day week may help academically by reducing travel time, eliminating parents checking their students out of school on Fridays, and allowing out of school appointments for things like doctor and dentist appointments, to be scheduled for Fridays, according to a report prepared by the district.

Before presenting a four-day plan formally to the School Board, school district staff plans to survey staff and parents. They will also ask for public comments.

School district staff also wants to visit schools that have already adopted a four-day week to observe and solicit information for a successful implementation of a four-day week.

The school district also wants to make sure that any transition to a four-day week will meet accreditation and state guidelines.

Currently, Rich and Tintic School District’s have a four-day week in all of their schools. Tabiona High School in Duchesne School District, and Park Valley Elementary and Secondary School in the Box Elder School District, also operate with a four-day school week.