Four ejected from vehicle in I-80 rollover near Delle

A vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 80 near Delle on April 12 caused four individuals to be ejected.

The only occupant of the vehicle that was wearing a seatbelt remained in the vehicle.

The accident occurred around 11:25 a.m. on April 12 near mile marker 75, five miles from Delle.

At the time of the accident the driver of a 2001 Nissan Maxima that was traveling eastbound swerved to avoid hitting an animal, according to statements from the vehicle’s occupants.

The driver, who was traveling in the left lane, crossed rumble strips on the road and swerved back to the right, then over corrected back to the left, which caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and travel down an embankment, rolling several times, according to Cameron Roden, public information officer with the Utah Highway Patrol.

There were five occupants in the vehicle at the time of the accident and four of them, all not wearing seatbelts, were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was the only occupant wearing a seatbelt and was not ejected from the vehicle. The driver was transported to a local hospital in fair condition.

The four occupants were also transferred to hospitals in varying conditions. None of the occupants have passed away as a result of their injuries, according to Roden.

The investigation is ongoing and the cause of the crash is still at question, Roden said. Utah Highway Patrol officials are urging drivers and passengers to wear their seatbelts.

“Those in vehicles should always put on their seatbelts for times when the worst happens where they are involved in a crash,” Roden said. “That seatbelt gives them the most protection possible from any type of injury. In a crash like this, when people are being thrown around, the potential for getting hurt is substantially high, so seatbelts are especially important, especially as we head into summer months where people are traveling and fatalities increase.”

Individuals should remind their friends and family who are riding with them in vehicles to buckle up.

“This is a key important thing to do as we are out here on our roads,” Roden said, mentioning encouraging the use of seatbelts.

Drivers should also watch for wildlife and other animals as they are driving.

“It’s important to pay attention to driving, even when there is a car full of people,” Roden said. “Animals aren’t always on the lookout for cars, so make sure you are scanning well down the road looking for anything that could be a hazard while driving, especially in areas where we know the potential is higher, like in canyons, or areas in Tooele County.”