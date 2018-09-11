Four inmates charged with drug use in county jail

Four inmates will have their day in 3rd District Court this week, after they allegedly used drugs while at the Tooele County Detention Center.

Kenthaniel Rafelito, 26, of Mexican Hat, Fernando Samora, 24, of Salt Lake City, Johnnie Bear, 34, of Tooele, and John Paul Morrison, 34, of Taylorsville, are all charged with one count of third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility.

Tooele County Sheriff corrections deputies noticed that several inmates seemed to be intoxicated on July 10, according to a probable cause statement. The suspected inmates, including the four charged with felonies, all tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamine.

A search of the inmates’ cells discovered a shank in Rafelito’s cell, the probable cause statement said.

The subsequent investigation into how the inmates obtained the drugs resulted in charges against Rosealina A. Hernandez, 34, of Salt Lake City.

Hernandez is charged with with first-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, manufacture or deliver drug paraphernalia, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bear pleaded guilty to the felony charge during an appearance in 3rd District Court before Judge Matthew Bates on Tuesday morning.

Rafelito and Samora are scheduled to make their initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Sept. 24 at 10:30 a.m. before Bates. Morrison is scheduled to return to court for a scheduling conference on Sept. 25 at 9 a.m.