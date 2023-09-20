After a vehicle failed to yield the right-of-way on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 15 in Tooele City, they were hit by a semitruck and struck two other vehicles in the area.

Tooele City Police were dispatched to the intersection of 400 N. 100 East at 3:02 p.m.

When they arrived, they learned that a Chevy Silverado was traveling south on 100 East and failed to yield the right-of-way to a semi traveling east on 400 North, according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley, public information officer at the Tooele City Police Department.

The driver of the semi hit the passenger side of the truck. Two other vehicles in the area were also hit including a Ford SUV, and a Chevy Malibu.

The driver of the Silverado was given a citation for failure to yield.

One passenger involved in the accident sustained minor injuries, Bentley said.