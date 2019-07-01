Fourth of July celebration in Grantsville packed full of fun events

Grantsville has a busy schedule for Fourth of July activities with sports tournaments, a 5K run, pageants, a parade and more.

Grantsville’s festivities started on June 28 with the Little Miss Grantsville Pageant at Grantsville High School.

Fourth of July activities in Grantsville pick up again at 5 p.m. on July 2 with a 3-on-3 soccer tournament for youth 12 years old and under at Cherry Street Park. A 3-on-3 soccer tournament for 12 years and older will start at 6 p.m. It costs $5 to enter. All proceeds go to high school athletic programs.

The Miss Grantsville Scholarship Pageant will be held on July 2 at 6 p.m. at Grantsville High School. Admission is free.

On July 3 there will be a 3-on-3 basketball tournament and a tennis tournament.

The basketball tournament starts at 5 p.m. at Grantsville Elementary with registration for grades 3-8 at 5:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m. for grade 9 through adults. It costs $5 to enter. All proceeds go to high school athletic programs.

The tennis tournament is from dawn to dusk starting at 7 p.m. at the Cherry Street tennis courts. It costs $10 to enter. All proceeds go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Fourth of July will be a busy day in Grantsville, beginning with a Mountain Man breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the Grantsville Fire Station for $5 — cash only.

The Grantsville City 5K scholarship run in memory of Ray Barrus starts at 7:30 a.m. at Grantsville High School.

A flag raising ceremony ceremony will be conducted at 8 a.m. at the Grantsville Fire Station.

Grantsville’s Main Street will shut down at 10:30 a.m. on July 4 in preparation for the Fourth of July Parade that begins at 11 a.m.

Line up for parade participants starts at 10 a.m. at Grantsville City Hall. The parade will start at City Hall and travel west on Main Street to Center Street turning on Cherry Street and heading east to the city park.

There will be a car show at Cherry Street Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a talent showcase in the park from 1-4 p.m.

There will be bounce houses, vendors, and a variety of food at Cherry Street Park on July 4 from 1-5 p.m.

Festivities on the Fourth will wrap up with a fireworks display at 10 p.m. at Cherry Street Park.

However, a 4-on-4 volleyball tournament will be held on July 5 at the Grantsville High School football field.