Fourth of July Parachute Lane accident

An accident involving 11 individuals in two vehicles on the afternoon of July 4 occurred at Parachute Lane and Midvalley Highway on July 4.

The accident occurred just before 1:45 p.m. after a Toyota Corolla, traveling westbound and attempting to turn left from Parachute Lane onto the Midvalley Highway failed to yield to oncoming traffic, according to Sgt. Cameron Roden, public information officer at the Utah Highway Patrol.

A Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling northbound on the Midvalley Highway. When the Toyota entered the intersection, it hit the Dodge’s front passenger side.

The impact sent the Toyota spinning. Eventually it came to rest on the northbound lanes of the highway. The Dodge spun across southbound lanes and came to rest on the shoulder, according to Roden.

The accident caused lane restrictions for a while, but it is unclear how long, Roden said.

The two passengers in the Toyota suffered from minor injuries but weren’t taken to the hospital. The driver of the Dodge, along with two other passengers were transported by ground to a local hospital with minor injuries. Four of the passengers were taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital with minor injuries, and two weren’t transported.

The driver of the Toyota was cited for failure to yield.