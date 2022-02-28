Francisco E. Aragon

“KIKO”

Kiko, 74, passed away Feb. 23, 2022, at his Tooele home with his family by his side. Kiko was born March 24, 1947, in Taos, New Mexico, to Jake and Gertrudes Aragon. Kiko grew up in Edmont with his brothers and sister.

He married Gloria Rodriguez and together they had three sons Frankie, Paul and Anthony. He moved to Taos for work and although Kiko loved Taos, he missed being close to his family and ended up moving back to Tooele (Tortilla Flats). One of the greatest gifts Kiko ever gave his family was making every individual feel special, loved and protected. He loved to ride his Harley with his best friend and brother Roberto. Now Kiko, Anthony, Roberto and Eddie ride the highways of heaven together.

He was preceded in death by his Pops Jake Aragon; sons Frankie and Anthony Aragon; brothers Anthony, Roberto and Eddie; grandparents Victor and Isabelita Graham and Donaciana Vigil. He is survived by his mother Gertrudes; sisters Tessie (Joe) Santistevan, Monica (Jose) Lozano; his special angel and loving niece Anjelica Keele; and his two princesses Mila and Arya; seven grandkids and 26 great-grandkids.

Kiko was a loving son, brother, dad, grandpa and tio. We love him and will miss him. We were blessed to call you family and friend Kik’. May you now have peace and grow under God’s care and guidance. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Marguerite Catholic Church, 15 S 7th St., Tooele, Utah.