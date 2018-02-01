Frank Henry Johnson

Frank Henry “Bud” Johnson, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Tooele, Utah.

Frank was born on Oct. 23, 1928, in Ophir, Utah, to Frank T. and Hazel Curtis Johnson. He was the third of seven children and the last to survive.

Frank married Gae Anderson. They later divorced. He married JoAnn Likness. They later divorced. He then met the love of his life, Donna Porter, and they were married July 14, 1989, in Tooele, Utah.

Frank proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict from 1950 to 1952. He was a career civil servant, a dedicated Ute fan, and a lifelong Democrat. He loved to putter around the house and could fix almost anything. Frank was an animal lover and especially loved dogs and humming birds. The town of Ophir was another love of his and in his younger days he liked to hike around the hills of Ophir Canyon. Lion Hill was one of his favorites.

Frank is survived by his wife, Donna; three children, Char, Mike (Amy) and Kim; two stepchildren, Carolyn (Rick) and Ron; eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Dawna Russell, Barbara Morgan, Betty Sagers, Joyce Connolly and Noreen Johnson; and his brother, Ray Johnson.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Beehive Home for their kind and loving care these last 10 months.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 3 at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main St., in Tooele, Utah.

A viewing will take place at 9:30 a.m. and funeral services will start at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Tooele City Cemetery.