Frank Musgrave

1950 – 2022

Frank James Musgrave died March 21, 2022, from Parkinson’s disease. He was one week short of 72 years old. Frank was born March 28, 1950, in Tooele, Utah, where he grew up and attended schools. He was active in the band program and enjoyed math and science courses. He began studying music at the University of Utah before transferring to the Manhattan School of Music in New York City. After graduating, he lived in New York for several years before returning to Utah.

In 2010 Frank was diagnosed with stage four melanoma. He faced this diagnosis with a positive attitude and was able to participate in a drug trial at the Huntsman Cancer Institute. He was considered cancer free in 2012 and remained so.

In 2017, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He again took a proactive approach and began taking courses at the Tooele Senior Center, such as Living Well with Chronic Conditions. He loved the senior center and the people there.

One of his favorite activities was line dancing. Unfortunately, his Parkinson’s progressed rather rapidly and in March of this year, he entered Willow Springs Care facility for a brief time before his death.

His family and friends would like to thank Visiting Angels and especially Donna, his caregiver and the staff of Willow Springs for their compassionate care. Frank believed passionately in the importance of kindness and treating one another with dignity and respect. He lived those values every day.

He is survived by his sister Betty; his dear friend of over 50 years Yvonne Mason; numerous cousins and countless friends.

Frank donated his body to the U of U Medical School for education and research.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Inner Light Center, 4408 S. 500 East, Salt Lake City, Utah. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Huntsman Cancer Institute or the Michael J. Fox Foundation would be appreciated.