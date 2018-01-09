Frederick George Hiss

Fred left this world on Jan. 7, 2018, sleeping peacefully after a day surrounded by loving family at Cottage Glen Assisted Living in Tooele, Utah. He was the son of Alfred and Lenna Hiss, born May 20, 1928, in Stockton, Utah.

Fred grew up in Stockton, graduated from Tooele High School, and attended the University of Utah. He met his sweetheart, Yvonne Child, while playing trumpet in a community band during his first summer home. He won the lady’s heart by gallantly helping haul and assemble her large marimba.

Fred and Yvonne wed in the Salt Lake Temple on Sept. 13, 1948. Through their long marriage, they raised eight children, Fred gallantly hauled and assembled many things, and the couple played and enjoyed music together until Yvonne passed away in 2014.

Fred enjoyed a long career as an analytical chemist, serving 38 years at Kennecott, and another 10 years as a consultant, post retirement.

His children remember him as the smartest man in the world. He fixed all things from curling irons to washing machines. We couldn’t fathom how, but he was equally adept at broken necklaces and broken vehicles. And, when given an orange, the peel came off in a single spiral.

Fred was a true and talented craftsman. He applied diligence and care to all things and solved problems elegantly. He built the Hiss family home from the ground up, serving as electrician, plumber, woodworker and bricklayer. For recreation, he enjoyed fishing, and was justifiably proud of the beautiful flies he tied, and the boat he designed and built.

He was dignified, kind, and selfless. He preferred to live his life without fanfare, letting actions speak for themselves. He loved his family and his community, and he was beloved in return.

Fred is survived by his children, Vonni (Dennis, deceased), Rebecca (Brad), Kari (Doug), Kennen (Leigh Ann), Ylonda, Nanci (Kurt), and Camia (Dan); 27 grandchildren and numerous “greats”; and his sisters Dorothy and Barbara. He is preceded in death by his wife, his daughter Lexanna, his parents, and his brother, Calvin.

Funeral services are on Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Tooele Stake Center, 253 S. 200 East, Tooele, Utah, with a viewing from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral. The main viewing will be held Jan. 12 from 6-8 p.m. at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main St. Tooele.