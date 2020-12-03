Free COVID-19 testing available in Grantsville

Tooele County residents can be tested for COVID-19 at no cost at a drive-thru location at the Grantsville baseball parking lot at 36 East Cherry Street. Testing will be available during the month of December.

Health officials urge the public to pre-register before taking the test to make the operation run smoothly without delays. To register go to www.doineedacovid19test.com. After testing, results are expected back within three days.

The local health department is working with the Utah Department of Health’s COVID-19 Mobile Testing Team and the Army National Guard to offer the tests to residents.

Jeff Coombs, executive director of the Tooele County Health Department, said his department has been working with the State Health Department for a while to increase COVID-19 testing capacity in Tooele County.

“The Utah Department of Health was presented with testing supplies and staffing from the Federal Department of Health and Human Services and Tooele was identified as a community with a need for increased testing,” Coombs said. “In addition to the testing in Grantsville, the State mobile testing team is testing in Wendover one day a week. The hope is that by doing increased testing those identified as positive can isolate sooner and slow community spread.”

Testing in Grantsville began on Monday and ran from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. with 185 people tested. Tuesday’s tests ran from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.. with about 90 people tested.

The testing location will be open this month on Monday and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The test is carried out from a person’s car, drive-thru style, with an easy self-swab. There is no cost to someone, whether they have insurance or not. All information is kept confidential.

Registration may be done on site but this will cause heavy delays and should be avoided as much as possible. Each individual being tested will need to register. If people register and print out their registration it will make testing move even more quickly.