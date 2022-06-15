Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image The toll booth at Middle Canyon. The County Council approved free lifetime day-use canyon passes for disabled veterans.

June 15, 2022
Free day passes for canyons available to disabled veterans

No annual renewal required 

Any disabled veteran that lives in Tooele County may now receive a lifetime pass for free day-use of Tooele County Canyons.

The Tooele County Council modified the requirements for a free disabled veteran canyon pass during their June 7 meeting by eliminating the requirement for a service related disability rating of 50% or more.

The council also made the pass a lifetime pass instead of requiring an annual renewal.

Council chairman Jared Hamner said when the county originally adopted the disabled veteran pass for county canyons day use they followed the same guidelines as the state used for free disabled veteran passes for state parks. That’s where the 50% disability requirement came from, he said.

The state has now dropped the 50% disability requirement and gives passes to any disabled veteran. The count wants to follow the state guidelines, Hamner said.

Along with dropping the percent disabled percent requirement, the council also discussed making the pass good for a lifetime instead of requiring an annual renewal.

When the Disabled Veterans Canyon Day Pass was originally adopted in April 2021, the passes could be issued at both canyon toll booths and at the Tooele County Facilities office at the Deseret Peak Complex.

Later it was decided to have the passes issued only at the County Auditor’s Office. 

To receive a pass the disabled veteran is required to show a summary of benefits issued by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The letters show personal information. The same letters are required to be shown annually at the auditor’s office when the veteran applies for a state property tax exemption. By issuing the passes at the auditor’s office the letter would only be needed to be shown once. It also provided a one-stop service for disabled veterans.

County auditor Alison McCoy said that lifetime passes would be easier for her. Currently there is legislation in the works that would not require disbaled veterans to return annually to the auditor’s office to show their benefit letters to get their state property tax exemption, McCoy said.

Council member Tom Tripp said while he loves veterans and likes the idea of the free pass, he would prefer a pass that is renewed annually, at least as long as the disabled veterans are required to return annually for their tax exemption.

“That way we have documentation of who is getting a free pass and we have some control over the passes — when they get one every year with an expiration date printed on it so we know it’s current — and veterans are recognized each year,” Tripp said.

The Council voted 4-1 to approve the lifetime pass for disabled veterans with no percent disability requirement. Tripp voted a “soft” no.

Disabled Veterans Canyon Day Passes are available at the County Auditor’s Office for any disabled veteran that is a resident of Tooele County. 

The pass is valid for day use admittance to Settlement and Middle canyons for the veteran and up to seven guests in the same private vehicle.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

