Fresh sod planted at new stake center

Several members of the Erda Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined forces on Wednesday to lay sod near a pavilion they built on the north side of the new stake center.

A dedication date for the stake center has not been announced, but Sunday services will begin on May 6.

The Erda Stake was formed in February 2015 after breaking off from the Stansbury South Stake.

Seven wards comprise the Erda Stake including the Nelson Peak, Pole Canyon, Erda, Rose Springs, Ponderosa and Country Crossing wards.