  • Spencer Weckerly and Clara Schurig carry sod at the newly-constructed Erda Stake Center for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Volunteers laid sod at the church on Erda Way on Wednesday. A date of dedication hasn’t been announced, but Sunday services will begin on May 6.
  • Jackson Jones unrolls sod at the newly-constructed stake center in Erda.
  • Kristy Wilson carries a piece of sod with the help of her granddaughter Zoey Griffith.

April 26, 2018
Fresh sod planted at new stake center

Several members of the Erda Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined forces on Wednesday to lay sod near a pavilion they built on the  north side of the new stake center.

A dedication date for the stake center has not been announced, but Sunday services will begin on May 6.

The Erda Stake was formed in February 2015 after breaking off from the Stansbury South Stake. 

Seven wards comprise the Erda Stake including the Nelson Peak, Pole Canyon, Erda, Rose Springs, Ponderosa and Country Crossing wards.

