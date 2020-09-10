Friday Fireworks Show in Grantsville to remember 9/11

Grantsville High School football team will shoot for its fourth consecutive victory Friday night when it hosts the San Juan Broncos at 7 p.m. At 10 p.m. that same night, Grantsville City will shoot off fireworks across the street from the high school at Cherry Street Park.

Because of complications created by COVID-19, Grantsville did not receive its fireworks in time for the normal fireworks celebration on the Fourth of July.

“I guess you could call it a belated Fourth of July Celebration,” said Mayor Brent Marshall. Friday’s date is September 11, the 19th anniversary of 9/11.

“Because of 9/11 we would like to shoot off the fireworks in memory of those who lost their lives and all the work of first responders on that fateful morning,” the mayor said.

“I know there is a lot of unrest in the country right now, but we are still very blessed and grateful for the rights and privileges we enjoy in this great nation,” Marshall said.

The mayor requests that people social distance on Friday night and encourages them to wear masks.

“The last thing we want is for people to be exposed to the virus,” he said.

The annual fireworks display costs the City about $10,000, and normally lasts for 20-30 minutes.

“It’s not a cheap show, but it’s a good show. They are the very best for the amount of money we pay,” the mayor said.

Earlier in the year, the mayor said the fireworks Grantsville uses are hand-molded in 3-6 inch diameter canisters with a lift charge that shoots them up 600 feet.

Weather forecast for Friday night is clear with temperatures around 53 and wind around 6 mph.